The calibre of stock sold at the first Nebo weaner and feeder feature sale, propelled the steer price to hit a top of 480c/kg.
The 1820-head feature auction on Friday comprised of 1490 steers and 330 heifers, which agents have praised for being met with some very strong competition.
Being a feature sale, the pens were judged by Jack Speed from RedRock, with the champion pen going to the McNab family, who presented a pen of Brangus weaner steers.
Their Brangus weaner steers, weighed 278kg and made 448c/kg to return $1248/hd.
GDL livestock agent Tony Dwyer commended the quality of cattle yarded at Friday's sale.
"The McNab's only have a small operation outside of Nebo, where they only run about 40 breeders," Mr Dwyer said.
"They've got a very good quality herd of breeders on their property, where they cross high grade Brahman cows over an Angus bull.
"Years of good breeding, mixed in with a good season has rewarding them with this result."
Runners up were Fort Cooper, which also won the feeder steers competition, for their volume run of 132 Santa Gertrudis steers, which made 390c/kg, weighing 381kg to return $1489/hd.
Runners up were Coorumburra Rural Enterprises, Marlborough, who sold Brangus steers for 378c/kg, weighing 370kg to return $1399/hd.
Feeder heifers were won by S & R Perna, Koumala, whose Senepol heifers made 296c/kg, weighing 393kg to return $1166/hd, with runners up being L Wallace.
The McNab's were also crowned first place in the weaner steers category, while Mt Flora Cattle was runners up, with their top quality No.3 weaner steers topping at 438c/kg, weighing 265kg and returning $1130/hd.
In the weaner heifer category, the winning pen was presented by Tralee pastoral, Glenden, which sold Charbray cross heifers for 310c/kg, weighing 252kg to return $781/hd.
L Wallace was also awarded second place in this category.
Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions, Rockhampton, said the runs on offer at the feature sale had remarkable quality and condition.
"There was a top-quality yarding which was a credit to all vendors," Mr Dawson said.
"The market was slightly easier on all descriptions as per common market trends in the state."
Flat back feeder steers made between 340-380c/kg and Brahman feeder steers making 310-340c/kg.
For weaner steers, the market topped at 450c/kg, while heifers were making between 290-315c/kg.
Standout sales included a run of Brangus steers offered by Suttor Creek, Glenden, weighing 456kg, which sold for 350c/kg to return $1600/hd.
Braeside 1, Nebo sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers to average 339c/kg, weighing 450kg to return $1531/hd
SW and MM Finger, Oakenden sold Brangus steers for 345c/kg, weighing 447kg, to return $1542/hd
Dylan Perry, Nebo sold Braford feeder steers for 342c/kg, weighing 438kg to return $1500/hd.
With cattle being drawn from all local areas as well as Marlborough, Bowen, Ayr and Sarina surrounding areas, Mr Dawson said cattle quality and condition were superior, with various producers offloading their best lines of stock for the feature sale.
"The Nebo area in particular, is known for it's production of top quality cattle, which I suppose has been amplified by the great season producers been having," he said.
"The market has come back in the last four weeks and what we're seeing is the market ease across all descriptions everywhere in Queensland, and probably in New South Wales."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
