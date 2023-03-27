Queensland Country Life
McNab family claim champion pen at first Nebo weaner and feeder feature sale

Updated March 27 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:00pm
Lindsay McNab of Nebo, with his grand champion pen and first place steer pen which topped the sale at 448.2c/kg. Picture supplied by GDL Mackay

The calibre of stock sold at the first Nebo weaner and feeder feature sale, propelled the steer price to hit a top of 480c/kg.

