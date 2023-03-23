Wondai's Josh Retschlag has a rich family history in trucking and beef, so he decided to combine the two trades to become an on-farm butcher.
"I enjoy driving trucks, and I like travelling, getting to meet different people and see places," he said.
"You aren't going to the same shop every day, the same four walls, you are out and about.
"Next week alone I go to Eidsvold, Chinchilla, Sunny Coast and Kilcoy, one place I go to on the Sunshine Coast I'm cutting-up, and not 10 metres away the Maroochy River is trickling past."
For seven years the South Burnett trade-qualified butcher has been operating Retschlag's On Farm Butchering.
The concept is simple, Mr Retschlag arrives at a property with a cold room, disposes of the cattle, pig, goat or sheep - stores the animal in the cold room on-farm for seven days hang-time, before returning to do the cuts.
"We are a butcher shop on wheels really," he said.
"What I provide as a service is the same as in a butcher shop, but just at your property."
"My customer picks out their animal, I come out and process, do the cut-ups, and that includes how thick they want the cuts and how they want the cuts, and we do mince, sausages, steak, marinated steak, roasts, corn meat, then they pack it and put it in their freezer."
And his "butcher on wheels" has really taken off, with his services, which can be for personal use only, booked out for months in advance.
"We started off with three cold rooms," he said.
"In the very middle of COVID we ended up having to buy another two because we were booked out six months ahead.
"Now we have five of our own cold rooms and we run constantly three months in advance."
Mr Retschlag believes a number of factors have created the demand for his services, including consumers wanting to know what they are eating, cost of living increases and convenience - fluctuations in the cattle market also impacted how often his phone would ring.
Growing up on a 1000 head feedlot, Mr Retschlag went from school straight to a butchers apprenticeship in Kingaroy, then tried his hand at truck driving before the tug of the butcher trade eventually drew him back.
"My grandfather tells me there is 300 years of butchers and slaughter-men in our family line, it runs in the blood a bit," he said.
"I'd got to 10 years swinging knives and I thought there has to be something else I can do; I didn't want to get to later on in life and feel I wish I had given something else a go.
"The other side of my family, we have a member in the truckies hall of fame, so we are truck drivers as well and I went up north driving road trains for three years.
"That helped us start the business and we have been seven years doing the on-farm butchering now."
The job is extremely psychical, with the biggest weight being 564 kilograms dressed that Mr Retschlag had processed, but he said he loved the trade and would continue as long as he is able.
He also said on-farm butchers were few and far between now, with the mining industry drawing workers away with the offer of more money, which is proving a problem for the trade in general.
"When we started seven years ago there was seven on-farm butchers in the South Burnett," he said.
"A few just did weekend work with one of two cold rooms, just doing a bit here and there.
"There is another fella here that has been doing it for more than 30 years, but as we get older we slow down and only take on what we can do.
"And it is disappearing, being a trade butcher, to be honest, it isn't the money of being a miner, and I can vouch for that because I have done both."
