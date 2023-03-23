Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Retschlag's On Farm Butchering in hot demand as craft fades away

BM
By Brad Marsellos
Updated March 24 2023 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Retschlag has been running Retschlag's On Farm Butchering for seven years. Picture: Supplied Josh Retschlag

Wondai's Josh Retschlag has a rich family history in trucking and beef, so he decided to combine the two trades to become an on-farm butcher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.