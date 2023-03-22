Restockers active at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby increased by 791 head to 3696 on Wednesday.
Export buyer attendance and activity was not as good as the previous week with some absent from the buying panel and others not operating. However some additional restocker buyers from Tambo, Emerald and Dingo helped stabilise prices for young cattle.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged 17c/kg better. Selected lines of yearling steers to feed for the domestic market also met fair demand. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed lost a further 15c/kg.
Medium weight yearling heifers to feed met solid competition. Cows continued to sell to a cheaper market on top of the losses experienced the previous week with average prices 10c to 20c/kg less.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 524c with a good sample averaging 470c/kg. Yearling steers under 330kg returning to the paddock made to 430c and feeder lines made to 420c with most in the early 380c/kg range. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 378c to average 342c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 316c to average 293c and poor quality lines 259c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 300c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 318c to average from 284c to 287c/kg.
Heavy grown steers to export processors made to 315c to average 313c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 265c to average 255c/kg.
- MLA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.