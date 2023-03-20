Outback Queensland will soon be home to a contemporary artesian hot springs complex that could be a game changer for the region of Paroo.
In just a few months the Cunnamulla Hot Springs will invite visitors to unwind in hot and cold mineral-rich plunge pools while overlooking the natural beauty of the Warrego River from state-of-art council-owned facility.
Paroo Shire Council tourism tour leader, Paul Harper-Green said the hot springs complex, which was first considered more than a decade ago, will be a game changer for the region.
"It's going to be huge for our town," he said.
"Straight up there will be 10 jobs created, that's just onsite, then you have to think of all the other aspects of the complex."
"For example one of the first questions asked when we put out the expression of interest looking for operators was 'where is the nearest commercial laundry for the towels?'
"So there is opportunities like that we haven't even considered."
Images of the hot springs complex began circulating the internet, attracting positive national attention for the design which compliments the natural environment of the area.
Mr Harper-Green said the look of the day spa-like facility was very deliberate.
"Native title holders of this region were very much a part of the design and planning process of this development," he said.
"There will be three pools on the riverbank, so as you are bathing you can watch the bird life over the river.
He also believes the online-interest could help the region attract a new generation of tourists looking for a break from the chaos of the major centres.
"Our tourist numbers should increase," he said.
"Typically our numbers rely on grey nomads, caravan travellers, but even towards the end of last year we noticed a swing towards families coming out, so it would be great to have a higher volume of younger people visiting.
"We are really excited about this, it is going to mean a massive change for the town to have that kind of turnover, that volume of people will be fantastic."
Cunnamulla Hot Springs is set to open in June this year and Mr Harper-Green said the Victorian company Peninsula Hot Springs would be managing the complex and were currently examining the water for beneficial mineral content.
"Peninsula Hot Springs have been appointed as the operators," he said.
"They will be doing their own analysis of the water but my understanding is each bore head or hot spring minerals make-up will provide different well-being properties.
"My own experience from the hot springs around this region is it just feels really good for the skin, you come out feeling revitalised and cleansed and then usually go and have a big sleep."
Mr Harper-Green said the official marketing for the hot springs hadn't launched yet, but with construction well underway word was getting around about the complex.
He said the whole region would benefit from the springs and there is discussion about a hot springs trail underway.
"Our museum focuses on educating people about the artesian waters, so it makes sense that we would have our own artesian hot springs," he said.
"About half an hour east of us is Charlotte Plains and they have an open bore for people to stay and bath in - it's a great tourist facility, and west we have the Eulo mud baths and these are two very distinct experiences and what we have here will be very different again."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
