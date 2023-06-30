Following on from the huge success of last year's event, Santas in July, has returned to the Norman Hotel in Brisbane.
Renowned as "Brisbane's worst vegetarian restaurant", the Norman Hotel will once again showcase the tenderness and eating quality of the Santa Gertrudis breed.
Norman Hotel executive chef, Frank Correnti, said Hancock Agriculture was the hotel's beef supply partner for the promotion and S Kidman and Co Santa Gertrudis Beef was the brand which they would again be showcasing during the month-long Santas in July.
Mr Correnti said it was a very popular promotion last year, and since then they had included a Santa Gertrudis striploin to their regular menu.
"We consistently get positive feedback from our customers regarding the SG steak, and it is one of our more popular dishes. I think that is testament to the beef itself, the breed and the raising of it as well by the various producers who contribute to the S Kidman and Co brand," he said.
"The Norman Hotel will highlight a different cut of Santa Gertrudis beef each week, offering a main and entrée for each cut.
"The meat quality is exceptional with an excellent yield, and it's a breed that marbles well, giving the beef a full-flavoured and juicy texture."
As part of the promotion, guests who order from the special Santas in July menu will be given a chance to win one of 20 S. Kidman and Co steak knife sets, with five to be given away each week.
Mr Correnti said there would also be a grand prize to be won at the end of the month.
Santa Gertrudis Breeders (Australia) Association general manager, Chris Todd, said it was a marvellous promotion of Santa Gertrudis beef.
The menu for July featuring S. Kidman & Co MSA - 100 days grain fed, Santa Gertrudis beef includes:
Week 1 - Eye Fillet. Entrée - Beef Carpaccio w Truffled Ricotta, Fried Capers & Roasted Capsicum Salsa;. Main - Kidman Eye Fillet w Norman's traditional sides.
Week 2 - Rib Fillet: . Entrée - Grilled Spinalis Muscle w Pickled Beetroot, Fetta & Rocket Salad;. Main - Kidman Eye of Rib Fillet w Norman's traditional sides.
Week 3 - Striploin: Entrée - Beef Tartare w Traditional Accompaniments; Main - Kidman NY Cut Striploin w Norman's traditional sides.
Week 4 - Rump: Entrée - Corned Rump Cap w Fried Free Range Egg, Pickled Onions and Mustard Crème Fraiche; Main - Kidman Rump w Norman traditional sides.
Also available for the month of July is a 1kg Kidman OP Rib on Bone - Sliced and served to share with Traditional Steakhouse Spinach, Cauliflower Gratin, potato wedges and Iceberg salad.
