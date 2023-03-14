El Rocco makes record $2916/acre

PRODUCTIVE 2012 hectare (4972 acre) Central Queensland property El Rocco has sold for an impressive $14.5 million - $7207/ha ($2916/acre), reflecting the ongoing strength of the rural property market.
Estimated to carry 1000 backgrounders up to feedlot entry weight, the property offered by the Sparkes family is located in the Roundstone district about 44km west of Moura.
Two of the six parties registered to bid were active at the auction, which opened at $9.8m.
El Rocco has a combination of productive red and brown scrub soils with sections of lighter forest soils.
The gently undulating landscape is predominantly brigalow, blackbutt and associated scrub country, broken by scattered areas of poplar box, bloodwood and ironbark.
With the exception of creek lines and shade camps, all areas have been cleared and well established to improved pastures, including Rhodes grass, green panic, Biloela and Gayndah buffel, bissett blue grass and seca stylo.
The property has undergone extensive timber control, with 554ha pelleted in 2021 and 704ha stick raked since July 2020. About 99 per cent of El Rocco is category X on the Queensland Government PMAV.
Water is supplied by six dams and 21 troughs. There is a central reticulation servicing nine tanks, which supply water to troughs at 12 cell centres. The average annual rainfall is 658mm (26 inches).
El Rocco is divided into six main paddocks and three smaller paddocks. A 7km central laneway services all of the main paddocks.
The 500 head capacity portable panel steel cattle yards feature an undercover working area with a Silencer hydraulic crush and a three way hydraulic draft.
Improvements include a three bedroom homestead is set in established gardens, machinery shed with a skillion, and a 60 foot shipping container storage.
The marketing of El Rocco was handled by Brad Hanson, Hourn & Bishop Qld, Moura.
