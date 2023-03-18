Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Late sorghum crops benefit from weekend storms

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
March 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Storms help late sorghum crops

Storms stretching from tropical Queensland down to the Gold Coast delivered welcome rain to the state's sorghum areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.