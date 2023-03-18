Storms help late sorghum crops

Storms stretching from tropical Queensland down to the Gold Coast delivered welcome rain to the state's sorghum areas.
Both Central Queensland and the Darling Downs received beneficial rains that will stabilise yields in the later planted sorghum crops which had started to struggle with the hot, dry weather over the past several weeks.
The Central Highlands received good falls over several days ranging from 50 to more than 100 millimetres for the week. Last week's soaking should guarantee average to above average sorghum yields across CQ, particularly for early planted crops. Early harvest in CQ is expected to start in April while the late planted crops won't be harvested until July.
Weekend storms also delivered heavy rain across most of the Darling Downs. The rains have stalled early sorghum harvesting, which is a little over the half-way mark, although it offers much-needed moisture for the later planted crops where yield potential was sliding following the hot, dry weather in February and early March.
Rainfall totals across the southern Queensland cropping areas were mostly patchier and lighter than seen in Central Queensland. Miles received 100mm for the week while falls ranged from 20mm to 70mm across other parts of the Western Downs. Dalby, Macalister and Oakey also saw beneficial rain with falls ranging from 50mm to 70mm.
Northern New South Wales sorghum areas also received beneficial rain from the tail-end of last week's storm activities. Moree and Narrabri saw 30-50mm. Areas to the east received heavier rain with the Liverpool Plains receiving 30-90mm.
Local grain markets finished last week mixed. Trade bids into the Darling Downs edged higher on slow farmer selling, where attention was focused on sorghum harvest. This contrasted the sharp declines seen in the export bids for wheat which tumbled, reflecting sharp falls in global markets.
United States and European wheat futures finished sharply lower, pressured by reminders of adequate global supplies and optimism that the safe corridor to export grain from Ukraine will be extended. A bigger Australian crop and forecast general rain for Europe and the Black Sea in the coming weeks also weighed on wheat futures.
Global wheat futures have now plunged by more than 10 per cent in the past four weeks on the back of large Russian supplies, the expected extension to the Black Sea safe corridor deal and the absence of new crop concerns in Europe or the Black Sea.
