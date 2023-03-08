Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg make 564c/kg at Dalby

March 9 2023 - 10:00am
Drop in numbers at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby was reduced by 2425 head to 3989. All the regular buyers were in attendance.

