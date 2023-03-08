Drop in numbers at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby was reduced by 2425 head to 3989. All the regular buyers were in attendance.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged 19c/kg dearer. Medium and heavy weight yearling steers to feed remained firm.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock experienced very little change and yearling heifers to feed averaged 12c/kg dearer.
Bullocks averaged 5c/kg less. Heavy weight cows sold to good demand and showed a small improvement.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 564c/kg. Yearling steers to restockers under 280kg made to 498c with a large number at 462c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 399c to 420c and sold to 458c restockers lines in the same weight range made to 498c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 374c and made to 382c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 376c to average 340c poor quality lines at 294c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 340c and made to the occasional 386c with some to restockers at 388c/kg.
Grown steers to feed made to 330c to average 325c/kg. A handful of heavy grown steers and bullocks made 322c to average 317c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows to restockers made to 256c to average 249c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows to processors averaged 273c good heavy weight cows made to 290c to average 282c/kg. Cows and calves made to $1620/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.