A total of above one million cattle on feed in Australia was recorded for the December 2022 quarter

Updated February 21 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 6:00am
A total of 1,145,228 cattle on feed in Australia was recorded for the December 2022 quarter. File picture

The latest national feedlot survey results, published by the Australian Lot Feeders' Association and Meat & Livestock Australia demonstrate the 20th quarter in a row where cattle on feed have remained above one million head; setting what has become the new normal for the feedlot industry.

