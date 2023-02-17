While there was an array of people, representing a number of different interests, at the public meeting convened by AAM Investment Group to recruit support for a bid for the former Longreach Pastoral College, most have been united in their response to what they heard.
AAM managing director Garry Edwards revealed at the Longreach meeting that it had financial support from nine large pastoral holdings for its plan to repurpose the college's assets for a diverse range of uses.
AgForce representative Mike Pratt was immediately supportive of the proposal, describing it as a lifeline for the pastoral industry, and the peak body's sheep and wool president Stephen Tully subsequently confirmed that after seeking more details, he believed the structures planned were 'fantastic'.
"It was good to be in the room last night," he said.
"I can see that the college infrastructure is set up for anyone to come in.
"Inductions are going to be the group's bread and butter but there are opportunities for anyone to use the college for their own training after that."
He said that wouldn't exclude health or tourism requirements, or anything people suggested, and that there would be a myriad of funding avenues to support those.
"We've been talking about this for a decade or more, when the college started its death spiral, and I think this proposal is what we all hoped for," Mr Tully said.
"Sometimes you need a crisis - in this case the combination of being closed down and a worker shortage - to get action.
"The college had lost its relativity but if this proposal gets up there'll be an independent board with the flexibility to move in response to demand."
Longreach tourism operator Alan Smith said the most positive part of the proposal was "the level of alignment between cattle producers supporting the bottom line of a business model that could realise what the college had originally been designed for".
"Industry and the college haven't found that middle ground before," he said.
Responding to comments that there were a lot of unknowns - how much it would cost to attend, whether sections would be cherry-picked for a profitable outcome - Mr Smith said he didn't think it was reasonable for anyone to expect to know every last detail.
"There would be a lot to be invested in R&D but you can't justify that until you've secured the asset," he said.
One of those taking in the proposal at the civic centre was Longreach producer Donald Brown, who spent a decade as the chairman of the college board, and while describing it as the greatest opportunity the college had in years for a fresh start, said it should be highlighting regenerative agriculture.
"The biggest opportunity I see to get it off on the right foot is to be a regenerative place of learning," he said.
"I spoke with them about this today - I know that when Southern Cross University offered the first regenerative ag course anywhere in the world, it was filled in record time.
"Everyone's talking about short courses but there's not enough people in the bush to keep the college open for 10 years doing short courses.
"It's got to get back to the unique courses it offered and done right, will attract city people as well."
Mr Brown said he'd put in years of volunteer time trying to get the college 'wound up' again but said it had been an almost impossible task, especially given that course material was changed to align with the national training package, meaning it then had to compete with TAFEs and other training venues offering much the same.
"It lost that unique course," he said. "It was run by a board that understood the needs but they were cracked off."
In his time as chairman the board worked to position the college as an Indonesian pastoral education venue.
"It was only money that was stopping Indonesians from using it more," he said.
He believed the AAM-Big Nine bid had the front running in the tender process following the meeting.
"It's a big thing when you can announce that nine major companies are committing to funding for five years," he said.
As far as greater community involvement went, Mr Brown said nothing had been promised, other than a commitment to talk to people and groups that approached them.
AAM managing director Garry Edwards was approached for his comments on the outcomes of the night.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
