Keilah Australian Whites first St George ram sale tops at $1350

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
February 16 2023 - 9:00pm
Lisa, Harel and Ty Hollingsworth of Keilah Australian Whites stud with their top-priced ram which sold for $1350 on Thursday. Pictures: Clare Adcock

The Hollingsworth family achieved a top price of $1350 at their ram sale in St George sale on Thursday, their first in the south-west since taking over the Keilah Australian Whites stud in 2021.

