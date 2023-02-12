.
Former race jockey Kristy Bank's riding career came to a shattering halt, when she was paralysed from the waist down, after a race fall on New Year's Eve in 2011.
But now she is now showing barrel racing competitors about speed and agility as she vies for the 2023 Queensland Barrel Racing title.
"It was just a normal day at the races until I unfortunately clipped heels with the horse in front of me and fell, Kristy, 41, said.
"I was fully conscious through the whole incident. I knew there was no movement in my legs.
"It was pretty scary, not knowing what your life will be like never being able to walk again."
She said she was devastated by the thought that she would never ride again.
Kristy has grown up around horses and was an apprentice jockey to her horse trainer father, Graham, at 15.
Before that disastrous New Year 's Eve fall, Kristy had outridden her apprentice claim on regional and country race tracks, clocking up more than 400 winners.
But, within a few months was back riding again, this time in barrel racing.
"I was devastated initially, because I knew I'll never be a jockey again, but I also didn't think I could still compete like I do now," Kristy said.
Once on top of the horse, due to her paraplegia, she said she has poor balance.
Then she found the answer.
"I saw a woman on YouTube barrel racing in America with her legs strapped into the saddle", Kristy said.
There was, however, a problem - she needed to find the right horse, so a five year old Quarter Horse gelding named Bob joined her life.
Bob is the other half of this success story, as Kristy hand-picked him as a rider with a disability.
"I've always loved barrel racing as a kid. I love the faster side of competition and the adrenalin rush you get," she said.
As a youngster, Kristy had won the the 1D junior barrel racing titles at the Warwick Rodeo, against some other big name competitors.
"My previous horse, he was pretty smart, and he knew I didn't have the use of my legs, so I had to find a horse that would cater to my riding style," Kristy said.
She found an advertisement for paint horse advertised near Dingo, in Central Queensland in 2012.
Kristy said she convinced her husband Dale to fly to Rockhampton and travel out to Dingo in inspect the horse.
"Dale agreed and said, as you will be the one riding him you have to ride him at the inspection, so I packed my modified saddle too," she said.
The paint horse wasn't suitable, so they suggested Bob, who had already been trained on the barrel pattern, might suit.
"I moment I rode Bob, I knew he was suitable and we would be a team, so offered them $15,000 which they accepted she said.
"Bob's an easy-going dude who could read me, and knew I was learning to ride again with poor balance - so he came back to me on my terms.
"We are now competitive against all the abled bodied competitors, as I don't get any special privileges due to my disability.
"Bob has helped me regain my confidence and I trust him, and we have gone on to win three saddles and a lot of buckles."
Kristy became an National Disability Insurance Scheme participant in 2017 and her quality of life improved dramatically, and she could not barrel race without this assistance.
Her positive experience since joining the Scheme reflects her broader cohort of participants over 15 years old who reported improved life satisfaction grew by 42 per cent.
She said if her husband couldn't take her to an event, she'd miss out.
"I couldn't get on the horse without help but now with my supports in place, it's a relief to know I can have some independence back," Kristy said.
Kristy's NDIS supports include an adapted motorhome fitted with a wheelchair lift, a modified horse float with a hoist to help get Kristy in the saddle, and a 4WD wheelchair as well as support workers.
"Without the hoist, I previously needed someone to lift me up into the saddle," she said.
"The four-wheel-drive wheelchair also makes it easier to get myself around the property and get jobs done.
"What I can't do myself, I can get help through my NDIS funding," she said.
"The NDIS has been fantastic for me. It's given me my independence back and allowed me to do the things I love."
Queensland Barrel Racing Association president Shelly Frame says Kristy is a star on the barrel-racing circuit, where she often competes against more than 50 other riders.
"On her day, she is unbeatable," Shelly said.
"We have one of the best competitions in Australia and Kristy is the best of the best."
"Kristy's got so much support through her family, friends and the NDIS and that's why she is so successful in barrel racing. She's exceeded all expectations and will be hard to beat again this year."
When she's not tearing around barrels with Bob, Kristy is busy raising two boys - Nash, 9, and Nova, 8 months, along with husband Dale Groves.
"Nash is an accomplished little horseman and I've already got a pony for Nova, so once he's walking, he will be riding," Kristy said.
Together, the couple manage a 40ha property in Yalangur, near Toowoomba spelling horses from the nearby Darling Downs region.
"I grew up around horses," Kristy said. "Nothing has changed, I still love being around them and with my supports in place, I can."
Kristy is in training for the new season, which begins on February 26 at Rosewood, southwest of Brisbane.
