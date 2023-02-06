Queensland Country Life
Home/Sheep & Goats

Sheep Producers Australia announce Ms Kerry Harris as new Director

KM
By Kristin Murdock
Updated February 22 2023 - 8:54am, first published February 6 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheep Producers Australia announce Kerry Harris as a non-executive independent director of their board. Picture supplied.

Sheep Producers Australia (SPA) has announced Kerry Harris has been appointed as the organisation's new non-executive independent director.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.