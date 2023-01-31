Queensland producers are being encouraged to be on alert for pasture dieback given the significant rainfall experienced by some regions in recent weeks.
Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Principal Pasture Agronomist Stuart Buck said that areas receiving more than 600mm of average annual rainfall were generally more susceptible to dieback.
"Accurate identification of pasture dieback is not always straightforward during the initial stages because of similarities with other conditions," Mr Buck said.
"However, it can be easier to spot after rainfall when surrounding pasture is greener.
"The recent rainfall in Southern, Central and North Queensland means it's the perfect time for graziers in those areas to keep an eye out for pasture dieback."
Typically affecting high-yielding, sown grass pastures, Mr Buck said dieback stunted growth and killed the tropical grasses.
"It is characterised by patches of otherwise healthy grasses first exhibiting leaf discolouration, followed by unthrifty growth, premature death and colonisation by broadleaf plants such as weeds and legumes," he said.
"Although pasture dieback starts in very small patches, it can spread quickly within one season.
"Research indicates the pasture mealy bug can cause pasture dieback, but a range of other pathogenic organisms, environmental factors and pasture management practices are also thought to play a role."
AgForce Policy Officer Marie Vitelli agreed that weather patterns had a major influence in the areas affected by pasture dieback, and that parts of Central Queensland and the North Burnett were currently being hit the hardest.
"This weather pattern has a lot to do with where it seems to be prevalent and not and of course, graziers are just calling out for potential solutions that are affordable and want to know how to get their their grazing potential back," Ms Vitelli said.
"The seasonal conditions influence the expanse of dieback, so in some areas, the prevalence of dieback has reduced, however, it's still quite high, especially in that Mundubbera area, it's very pronounced through there.
"That's why we still think there's some kind of diseases there because it's when you've got high humidity and high temperatures, when dieback is most prone.
"It doesn't seem to have gone further west, it's still more a central and coastal issue, and not too many comments coming from the far north as well.
"Central Queensland and southeast Queensland seem to be the main areas, but that Mundubbera and Gayndah area is still severely affected."
Along with rainfall, Ms Vitelli said producers could be looking at grazing practices as a way to diffuse the dieback situation.
"What we're seeing in the feedback we're getting from AgForce, I call it "use it or lose it" strategy," she said.
"The dieback seems to go for the conservatively grazed pasture, where it's high biomass pasture with a lot of undergrowth or understory grass.
"A lot of people doing conservative grazing retain that type of pasture density, but the dieback really gets a hold on that when the weather conditions are suitable."
AgForce will be running several pasture dieback sessions in Central Queensland over the coming weeks, including Clarke Creek on February 14, Kilcummin on the 15th and Lochington on the 16th.
"We want to keep the information flowing back to producers of the progress with pasture dieback, and the understanding of how to best manage it, because it's still not totally solved," Ms Vitelli said.
"It's also good that producers share their stories amongst each other, about what's been successful for themselves and what's not, so I suppose the sessions are a lot to do with that. The discussion amongst producers is so rich."
