Queensland Country Life
Home/News

'Stress less' motto earns Qld dairy a spot in prestigious top 100 list

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated January 17 2023 - 10:35pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony, Daniel, Bill and Lachlan McVeigh have all worked at the dairy at some point. Picture Norco

Modifying its practices to reduce stress in its herd has not only led to better milk at the McVeigh dairy on the Southern Downs, it's earned it a spot in a prestigious top 100 list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.