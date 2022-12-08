There is no economic, environmental, social or cultural heritage case for immense storage of water in northern Queensland with a view to its movement over long distances west and south for irrigation. The panel recommends against proceeding with any of the Bradfield-like proposals

There is a strong case for planning and investing in the use of water closer to where it falls to accelerate regional development in central and northern Queensland, including in the Gulf of Carpentaria and Lake Eyre Basin areas

Within this development framework, explore the feasibility of four regional water grids

Explore and, where viable, build links between these regional water grids so a temporary abundance of water in one grid can be used to balance a temporary dearth in another

Make available water work better within individual catchments in northern and central Queensland outside the regional water grids

Increase public funding for research into the value of the use of water and land for carbon sequestration and biomass for industry

Review all matters affecting pricing of inputs into, and the use of, infrastructure. This should ensure cost-reflective pricing emerges from competitive markets (including water, energy and ecosystem service markets) and encompassing other development inputs. The review particularly needs to examine opportunities for expanding innovation in the role of water markets.