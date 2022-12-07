Queensland Country Life
It's now time for goodbye from me sweet boy

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
December 7 2022 - 9:00pm
Gennie-Ann Woodall of St George says goodbye to Royalle Double Your Money at the Dalby Australian Stock Horse sale on the weekend. Picture: Penwood Creations

Royalle Double Your Money has been a constant in the life of St George district horse women Gennie-Ann Woodall for the past 14 years, but that came to an end last weekend at the Dalby Australian Stock Horse sale.

