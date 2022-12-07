Royalle Double Your Money has been a constant in the life of St George district horse women Gennie-Ann Woodall for the past 14 years, but that came to an end last weekend at the Dalby Australian Stock Horse sale.
The touching moment she bid farewell to the much-loved stallion was captured by Emma Pendergast of Penwood Creations.
Royalle Double Your Money quickly climbed to the sale high of $100,000 on Sunday and was knocked down to Robert Acton of Rugby Run, Moranbah.
Ms Woodall was clearly emotional but said it was time Double Your Money started a new chapter in his life.
She bought the 15-year-old stallion as a yearling, and he didn't disappoint her going from maiden campdrafting status to an open horse in his first season on the circuit.
He was the Open Challenger Horse in 2019.
Mr Acton will continue to campaign him and offer the stallion for stud duties.
"He has gone from one magnificent home to another," Ms Woodall said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.