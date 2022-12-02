Queensland Country Life
Menegazzo's 96,000 head cattle aggregation sold

December 2 2022
Mark Menegazzo's Gulf Coast Agriculture Company has sold its four adjoining north Queensland cattle stations, including Van Rook Station (pictured).

MARK Menegazzo's Gulf Coast Agriculture Company four adjoining cattle stations have been sold to prominent NSW irrigators Peter and Jane Harris.

