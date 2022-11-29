Queensland Country Life
Crush to run late as Isis cracks 1 million tonnes

By Brad Marsellos
November 29 2022 - 1:00pm
Crush at Isis Central Sugar Mill will run into the new year due to wet conditions. Picture: Brad Marsellos

Isis Central Sugar Mill (ICSM) hit a 1 million tonne milestone last week, but the crush will run longer than usual.

