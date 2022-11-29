Isis Central Sugar Mill (ICSM) hit a 1 million tonne milestone last week, but the crush will run longer than usual.
Cane harvesters and haulers should be winding down and considering cracking Christmas beers in the Isis district, but with wet weather limiting access to paddocks, the crush could have seven weeks to go.
Chairman of Isis Canegrowers, Mark Mammino, believes with more rain forecast, it is tough to predict an actual end for the season.
"It has been extremely challenging, with an unusual wet season," Mr Mammino said.
"At one point we were losing 30 hours a week, with no cane supply due wet harvesting conditions.
"It could be January, 12, 2023, but with rain forecast, no one knows an end date."
The delays didn't stop the ICSM hitting the milestone of 1 million tonne last week, with the current figure of 1.14 million tonnes having been processed.
The final crop estimate for ICSM is around 1.48 million tonnes, with a year-to-date CCS figure remaining static at 13.10 units.
The mill has also been processing cane from the Maryborough region, after the closure of the Maryborough sugar mill, with an agreement for 2023 currently being negotiated.
Mr Mammino is also Senior Vice Chairman of Queensland Cane Growers' Organisation and said while the wet has proved a problem, sugar prices have been performing well.
"Prices are sitting well," Mr Mammino said.
"Growers are locking in prices for 2023, and the price of sugar is in a good comfortable position."
Weekly output at ICSM has averaged 45,663 tonnes across the season.
