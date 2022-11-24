Queensland Country Life
Graham Henderson farewelled in Dalby

Helen Walker
Updated November 24 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 2:30pm
Graham Henderson leaves a legacy to the agency game

Livestock agents across Queensland are reflecting on the life and legacy of a well known Dalby livestock agent who died peacefully in hospital last Thursday.

