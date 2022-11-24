Graham Henderson leaves a legacy to the agency game

Livestock agents across Queensland are reflecting on the life and legacy of a well known Dalby livestock agent who died peacefully in hospital last Thursday.
Aged 88 years, Eric Graham "Gravely" Henderson was an indomitable figure in the stock and station agency profession throughout the state, and his stamp on the industry will live wide and far as it has for generations.
"Gravely" as he was fondly known as, had a phenomenal career in livestock agency dates back to the 1950s and in particular his association with Tom and Jamie Knox at Knox & Co Dalby, later becoming Knox Henderson and now Graham Henderson & Co.
His great friend, the legendary Dick Boyd of Shepherdson & Boyd recalled Graham's early years as a livestock auctioneer in Dalby when he was required to sell four and five days per week.
With his voice straining it was alleged that Graham put Vicks down his throat to soothe the pain, ultimately leading to the name "Gravely" being attributed to him by fellow agents.
Mr Boyd said said that Mr Henderson was also an outstanding judge of horses of all breeds and his two daughters Leigh-Anne and Alicia were outstanding lady riders in their own right.
In fact, Graham was a very handy thoroughbred horseman, riding in the picnic races at the weight of eight stone.
Graham Henderson was also a strong advocate for fellow Queensland private agents.
ALPA life member Mr Jim Geaney recalls the day that he, Graham, Russell Collins and 18 other private agents met in Rockhampton to crystallise and later form a Trade Credit Insurance scheme specifically for Queensland livestock agents known as Del Credere Agents Association.
Some years later this business was acquired by StockInsure and continues to be the mighty force and armour of protection for stock and station agents nationally.
Mr Henderson leaves an indelible legacy in the agency profession, and the business of Graham Henderson & Co continues to flourish on the Darling Downs under family ownership with grandson Ryan Dellit at the helm.
Mr Henderson was particularly proud of all his family, but to have his grandson but have Ryan follow in his footsteps, and take over the family livestock agency business, is definitely a highlight.
Mr Henderson is survived by his wife Pat, daughters Leigh-Anne and Alicia, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren Ryan, Sally-Anne, Matt and great-grandchildren Louie, Innes, Bobby and baby Spencer.
The celebration of Graham Henderson's life was held at Saint John's Anglican Church, Dalby on Thursday.
