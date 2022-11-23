Backgrounder market strong at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a larger yarding of 1105 head on Tuesday.
The cow and bullock market eased by 10-20 cents a kilogram as availability of fat cattle increases.
Limited feeders were yarded and also showed signs of easing. The backgrounder market held firm with quality lines selling very well to an increased field of western buyers.
A line of Angus steers from Maleny Black Angus sold for 609.2c/kg to return $1418. Kevin Smith consigned weaner steers that made 551.2c to come back at $1561. Weaner heifers from Rahane Pastoral made 469.2c to realise $1415.
A large draft of Brahman cattle from Tonkoro Pastoral Co, Longreach, met with strong competition with backgrounder steers making 547.2c or $1520. Ron Dunning sold feeder heifers for 459.2c to return $1495. Trade feeder steers from Sean Ryan made 487.2c or $1598. John Murphy also sold trade feeder steers that made 487.2c to return $1711.
Pasture steers from Ross Elliott sold for 430c to realise $2021. Deborah Stenzel sold full mouth ox to 375.2c to come back at $2626. Medium cows from Greg Hinsch sold for 323.2c to return $1519. John and Barbara Bishop sold heavy cows for 335.2c to come back at $2178.
Pens of cows from Darcy Pratten and From Enterprises sold to 328.2c or $1938 and 327.2c kg or $2100, respectively. Bulls from Nindethana Droughtmaster Stud made 325.2c or $3115. Bruce and Ann McLoughlin sold a bull for 321.2c to come back at $3115.
