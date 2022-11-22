Gayndah school teacher Michelle Geary was dedicated to her family and her students, according to her husband Robert Geary.
"She just loved the school kids and her own kids," Mr Geary said.
"The kids all said she gave the best cuddles, they all loved her."
Ms Geary died three weeks ago, after being bitten by an eastern brown snake when she was exiting her car outside her North Burnett home.
With just a single mark on her foot, Mr Geary applied first aid to his wife of 32 years, including a snake bandage before calling an ambulance.
She was later flown to Bundaberg for treatment where she tragically died.
Mr Geary wants others to also be ready to treat snake bites.
"We got the bandage on quick, and the ambulance was quick," Mr Geary said.
"People take snake bites for granted, thinking there is antivenom.
"You have to be prepared, have your snake bite bandage in your car."
The mother of two children and recent grandmother, worked at Gayndah State School for 22 years and was teaching Prep and Year 1.
Leah Trott is acting principal at the school and was a friend to Ms Geary.
Her caring attention to her students and the school would be missed, according to Ms Trott.
"Michelle was a very much-loved teacher and colleague at Gayndah State School," Ms Trott said.
"She was cherished by all in her community and left a lasting legacy of compassion and dedication to her students, family and friends.
"We will miss her."
A memorial service celebrating a "beautiful life' was held in Gayndah last weekend.
Mr Geary said his humble wife would have been "embarrassed but proud" of the large turnout.
A fundraiser for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue has been posted online in memory of Ms Geary.
Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services has encouraged anyone who has been bitten by a snake to follow basic first aid immediately, and present to the nearest emergency department, as soon as possible.
Keeping grass short, removing places where snakes might shelter, sealing potential entrances to your home and wearing protective covering on feet, legs and hands, while working outdoors, may also help reduce snake risks.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
