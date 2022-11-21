Queensland Country Life
Home/News

St George's well developed Burwah remains on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 21 2022 - 12:55pm, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

SOUTH West Queensland property Burwah remains on the market after being put to auction on November 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.