Carefully consider your estate's executors

By Holding Redlich Partner Kylie Wilson
November 19 2022 - 11:00am
A lesson in carefully considering who you name as executors

In Dore v Cairns [2022] QSC 238, the Supreme Court of Queensland recently made orders to remove both named executors in the will of the deceased.

