A lesson in carefully considering who you name as executors

The court was satisfied that in this case the continued appointment of the executors would frustrate the proper administration of the estate. The court granted the parties time to make submission as to whether the alternative executor under the will, Mr Hope, should be appointed but, for completeness, also made orders that if Mr Hope was unable to be found or was unwilling to act, Mr Dore and Mr Cairns were to be removed as executors. The grant of probate to them was to be revoked and letters of administration of the will of the deceased were to be granted to an independent administrator, Mr Wiedman.