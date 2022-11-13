Queensland Country Life
Chauvel Place to be developed as nationally significant Light Horse home

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 13 2022 - 7:27pm, first published 7:00pm
Those taking part in the signing of the MoU at Tabulam are Australian Light Horse Association president, Lawrence Watts, property owner Mieke Bell, Jan Gall, representing the Chauvel family, and General Sir Harry Chauvel Memorial Foundation Inc president, Lieutenant-Colonel Graeme Smith RFD. Picture: Supplied

A nationally significant plan to establish a spiritual home for the legend of Australia's Light Horsemen was unveiled in the NSW Northern Rivers township of Tabulam on Saturday evening.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

