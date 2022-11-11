Queensland Country Life
Ground lice storm Ilfracombe, giving locals hope for rain | Video

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
Updated November 11 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 1:00pm
The bush offers many rain-predicting omens, but it is a swarm of ground lice that has western Queenslanders talking about big falls this week.

