Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Advice

Weather extremes - this too shall pass

By David McLean
November 12 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When the going gets tough...

Most people will know Dorothea Mackellar's famous line 'of droughts and flooding rains' from her poem 'My Country' in 1907. Not many will know the full poem, however there are a couple of other lines worth us considering in 2022. In the same paragraph she refers to 'Her beauty and her terror'. Later, she shares 'For flood and fire and famine, she pays us back threefold'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.