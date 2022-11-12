Queensland Country Life
Weather worries keep local grain markets on edge

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
November 12 2022 - 11:00am
Weather takes toll on harvest

Australian grain markets remain well supported as participants juggle fickle east coast weather, ongoing Black Sea supply uncertainties and an absence of farmer selling.

