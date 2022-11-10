Being held in the "heart" of western Queensland goat country, the inaugural Elders Invitational Goat Sale has attracted 155 quality lots to be auctioned in Charleville on November 30.
As one of the first in Australia to import Kalahari Red genetics, principal vendors, Ray and Rosemary Anderson, of Isis Reds Kalahari Red stud, Childers, are certainly among the leaders of the industry importing Wonderpan, Jordania and Albian bloodlines since 1999.
The Anderson's will offer a select draft including six registered full blood Kalahari Red bucks, 26 commercial Kalahari Red does, 25 Kalahari Red commercial does with kids at foot, and 29 Kalahari Red commercial bucks.
Also on offer at the sale will be 28 commercial Kalahari Red and Red Boer cross bucks, on account of Brett and Christine Johnson, of Ambla Reds stud, Morven.
James Taylor and Anita Dennis, of Seaford Reds stud, Blackall, will have 16 commercial Aussie Reds/Kalahari Red cross bucks for sale.
Another Morven stud, Western Bred Reds, owned by Carl and Emily Green, will also offer a mixed draft of 11 registered Kalahari Red and Aussie Red bucks, as well as 14 commercial bucks of the same description.
Elders livestock manager for southern Queensland, Garry Cartwright, said the goat industry had certainly come a long way during the last five years.
"It is fitting that we conduct a sale in the heart of where most goats are sold back into," Mr Cartwright said.
"We have previously held sales through the Auctions Plus platform, and we will also interface with Auctions Plus for this sale on Wednesday, November 30, but this is the first sale of its kind that Elders Charleville has run."
Mr Cartwright said the sale was built around the Isis Reds draft, however there were now quite a number of goat studs in western Queensland which he wanted to involve in the sale.
The sale will be held at the Charleville Showgrounds at 11am, with catalogues available on Auctions Plus, or by contacting Josh McLeod or Keith Richardson, at Elders Charleville, on 0746 569900.
