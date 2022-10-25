Nobbs Cattle Co have proven yet again that they are a major player in the Brahman game, posting an impressive result at their annual on-property sale at Inverrio, Duaringa, on Tuesday, which included five bulls soaring over the $50,000 mark.
89 bulls were sold for an average of $18,550 and 56 females sold to an average of $13,723, with the combined 145 lots selling for an overall sale average of $16,686.
In total, Australia's biggest single vendor Brahman sale saw a clearance of 100 per cent and a gross of $2,419, 500.
Top price honours on the day went to lot 50, NCC Maywether, purchased for $170,000 by the Sypher family of Omega Brahmans, Alpha.
A 22-month-old IVF calf, Maywether was sired by SCD Barrett Esto and out of NCC Raiesha, weighed 854 kg, with an EMA of 148 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 37 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 12 and 14 mm respectively.
The Sypher family also purchased the second top price sire, lot 34, NCC Norfolk, for $100,000.
Norfolk, also a 22-month-old, was sired by Mr U4 Barrett Manso, out of NCC Silhouette, and weighed 786 kg, with an EMA of 150 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 38 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 9 and 12 mm.
First to hit the big money was lot 1, NCC Woodcroft, who was secured by Rob White of Wilangi Brahmans, Marlborough, for $80,000.
The 22-month-old son of NCC Sugarwood, out of Brahrock Miss Elmo Bos Empress, weighed 804 kg and measured 38 cm in the working gear, with an EMA of 148 sq cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 9 and 14 mm.
An impressive line of females showed that the girls were not to be underestimated, as 14 heifers sold for $20,000 or above.
The top price heifer, lot 136, NCC Silhouette 5494, selling to Gavin Scott of Rosetta Grazing, Collinsville, for $44,000.
Lot 108, NCC Miss Cindy 5094, also caught the crowds attention, selling for $42,500 to the Olive family of Apis Creek Pastoral, Marlborough.
The 22-month-old sale-topper was sired by Mr U4 Barrett Manso and out of NCC Silhouette 3751, while Miss Cindy was by Blue Water Hills Cam, out of NCC Miss Cindy 4577.
There was plenty of volume buying action on the day, with six buyers snapping up six head or more throughout the sale.
Philipson Holdings, Cornelia Station, Charters Towers, took home the biggest draft, securing 13 bulls at an average price of $7692, closely followed by Tom Sheahan and Co, Valley of Lagoons, Ingham, with 11 bulls averaging $17,272, and Lawnhill Riversleigh Pastoral, Mt Isa, who took home nine bulls for an average of $5,777.
In addition to his sale-topping heifer purchase, Gavin Scott of Rosetta Grazing also secured a further three females and four bulls at an average price of $16,875 per head, while Condon Grazing, Mt Garnet, took home seven bulls for an average price of $14,428, and the Hyden family, Rolleston, purchased six bulls averaging $10,500.
Cattle were sold to buyers right across the state, as well as internationally, with one bull going to a buyer in Texas, US, and four females headed for Noumea.
