Lancefield Invitational Brahman sale reaches $170,000 top

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated October 25 2022 - 9:29am, first published 6:30am
The top selling bull 2AM Esteem 7747, was knocked down to the Gipsy Plains Brahman stud, Cloncurry for $170,000. Picture: Corrine Rockmere

THE top seller at this year's Lancefield Invitational Brahman Sale is bound for stud duties after reaching $170,000.

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

