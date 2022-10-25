Claiming top honours in the Palmal draft at $55,000 was lot 60, Palmal Emperor 1005, who was the 26-month-old son of ALC 17-2269 Excel and out of Palmal Estelle 7866, that weighed 800kg, had rib and rump fat measurements of 16 and 11mm, an EMA of 138sqcm, IMF of 6.1pc, a scrotal circumference of 41cm, along with semen motility and morphology of 95 and 90pc.