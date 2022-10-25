THE top seller at this year's Lancefield Invitational Brahman Sale is bound for stud duties after reaching $170,000.
Offered by Andrew and Anna McCamley, 2AM stud, Dingo, the top seller 2AM Esteem 7747, was knocked down to the Gipsy Plains Brahman stud, Cloncurry.
It was a highlight of Monday's sale at CQLX, Gracemere, in which all 86 bulls offered by sale principals Scott and Lizette McCamley, Lancefield S, Dululu, Matthew and Janelle McCamley, Lancefield M, Eulogie, Dululu, as well as invited vendors Andrew and Anna McCamley, 2AM, Dingo, David and Julie McCamley, Palmal stud, Dingo, and Rodger Jefferis, Elrose stud, Theodore, were snapped up at an average of $24,343.
The large crowd in attendance, as well as those following the sale online via Elite Livestock Auctions, bid enthusiastically throughout the sale, but were made to wait until the 69th bull in the catalogue for the live auction to reach its peak.
A 22-month-old son of 2AM Excalibur 4361 and out of 2AM Abergail 5093, 2AM Esteem weighed 754 kilograms, had rib and rump fat measurements of 10 and eight millimetres, an eye muscle area of 137 square centimetres, intramuscular fat of 5.3 per cent, a scrotal circumference of 39 centimetres and scored 85pc for both semen motility and morphology.
Claiming the honour of being the sale's second top-price bull was lot 80, Lancefield M Electricity, 7146/M, which topped the Lancefield M prefix's draft at $130,000.
The 22-month-old homozygous polled son of Lancefield M Eddie 5128/M and out of Lancefield M Brancher 2489/M, weighed 750kg, had rib and rump fat measurements of 13 and nine millimetres, an EMA of 136sqcm, IMF of 4.8pc, a scrotal circumference of 37cm and semen motility and morphology of 85 and 83pc.
Topping the Lancefield S prefix's draft at $80,000 was the 32nd bull in the catalogue, Lancefield S Bellmore 6287/1, who was the 23-month-old son of Lancefield S Denham 5518/1 and out of Lancefield S Shalome 5815/1.
He weighed 823kg, had rib and rump fat measurements of 11 and seven millimetres, an EMA 144sqcm, 5.2pc IMF, a scrotal circumference of 41cm as well as semen motility and morphology of 75 and 86pc.
Claiming top honours in the Palmal draft at $55,000 was lot 60, Palmal Emperor 1005, who was the 26-month-old son of ALC 17-2269 Excel and out of Palmal Estelle 7866, that weighed 800kg, had rib and rump fat measurements of 16 and 11mm, an EMA of 138sqcm, IMF of 6.1pc, a scrotal circumference of 41cm, along with semen motility and morphology of 95 and 90pc.
Rounding out the top sellers, this time for the Elrose prefix, was lot 25 Elrose Munster 20676, which sold for $26,000.
A 30-month-old son of NCC Justified and out of Elrose Killarnie 8488, he weighed 904kg, had rib and rump fat measurements of 13 and 10mm, an EMA of 148sqcm, IMF of 5.7pc, a scrotal circumference of 40cm and semen motility and morphology of 90 and 79pc.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
