ACCC enforces Dairy Code

In the case of Australian Competition and Consumer Commission v Lactalis Australia Pty Ltd [2022] FCA 1087, the court found that Lactalis Australia Pty Ltd breached the Code in relation to the 2020-2021 milk season when it failed to publish its MSAs on its website by the Code's deadline of 2pm on June 1, 2020, instead requiring dairy farmers to sign-up through a web portal to receive them by email. The court also found that Lactalis breached the Code by publishing and entering into agreements that allowed them to unilaterally terminate the agreement in circumstances that did not amount to a material breach. In particular, Lactalis was permitted to unilaterally terminate the agreement when, in their opinion, the farmer had engaged in "public denigration" of processors, key customers or other stakeholders.