Maternity services in dire straits thanks to facility bypasses and worker shortages

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
October 17 2022 - 8:00am
Queensland women are being forced to give birth on the side of the highway due to a continued lack of maternity services in regional areas. Picture: Shutterstock

Concern for regional Queensland's maternity services continues, with the LNP revealing that over 100 days had passed since the Gladstone Maternity unit was put on bypass, while the Biloela unit had been bypassed for 53 days as of last week.

