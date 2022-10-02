Cloncurry is fast becoming a filming hotspot with the local council hoping to incentivise Hollywood fame to the western Queensland town.
On the back of hosting Channel 10's Survivor in 2021, Cloncurry is recently starred production of The Bank Manager, a short film by Quamby Studios' and local siblings Luke and Madeleine Chaplain.
The 1932 story of five thieves, six stolen keys, slumbering bank managers and the missing money is being told as a short film and, thanks to the Cloncurry Shire Council's innovative Film Incentive Program.
Also read: Truckies call for Gladstone Port upgrades
Luke and Madeleine, grew up on Malakoff Station, outside Cloncurry, and were motivated to capture the legendary story they'd heard so much about on film.
The pair are the first to make the most of the council's initiative.
"It's quite revolutionary what Cloncurry Shire Council is doing with their film incentive," Mr Chaplain said.
"It's been a collaborative approach from the very beginning.
"Their willingness to pivot and adapt is a huge incentive for filmmakers.
"This problem solving attitude, along with the region's diversity of architecture and landscapes, makes it the perfect filming location.
The Bank Manager is a comedic drama with the Queensland cast and crew spending five days filming in Cloncurry and injecting some $40,000 directly in the region.
Fifty extras and 10 crew were all sourced locally to work alongside Logie award-winning Gyton Grantley (Underbelly, House Husbands).
Cloncurry Shire Council is one of only two Queensland Council's that is actively collaborating with producers to film in the region.
Mayor Greg Campbell said to have The Bank Manager film in Cloncurry was a boon to the region, economically, but also culturally as it is a legend of the region.
"There are not many backdrops as dramatic as the rugged outback landscape of Cloncurry," he said.
"The red ranges, spinifex and waterways have already played host to Channel 10's Survivor in 2021, and now in a wonderful serendipity, we have The Bank Manager, written and produced by two brilliant Outback Queensland-born creatives, and starring some of Australia's best known actors.
"Cloncurry has a truly unique landscape and is one of few places that can offer extraordinary terrain, open plains and waterways all in one location.
"It also offers a range of local businesses that are able to support film making in the region."
Dr Belinda Burns, chief creative officer or Screen Queensland, said Screen Queensland was committed to working with regional councils to bolster Queensland's reputation as a film-friendly state and Cloncurry Shire Council was a shining example of how this could be achieved.
"The introduction of the film incentive cements the Council's readiness to engage with screen producers to bring economic and employment benefits to the people of Cloncurry," Dr Burns said.
"It builds on the positive experiences the screen industry has enjoyed in the region, established through productions like Australian Survivor, and Screen Queensland is pleased to support opportunities for more filmmaking to take place in the Cloncurry shire.
The Film Incentive Program is available to film makers wanting to capture their short film, feature film, pilots or series in the Shire of Cloncurry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.