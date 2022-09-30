Queensland Country Life
Governments announce specialised resilience officers for natural disaster recovery

By Newsroom
September 30 2022 - 11:00pm
Trees were left flattened by floods in the Wide Bay Burnett earlier this year. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

Primary producers in southern Queensland will soon have support from specialised resilience officers to help them recover from recent natural disasters, and plan for future events.

