Andrew Roberts is back as the APRA's official photographer for this year's Ariat APRA National Finals Rodeo - and with his ability to capture not just the thrills and the spills, but all the moments that tell the story of Australian pro-rodeo, you won't miss a thing if you follow along on Facebook at AriatAPRANationalFinalsRodeo.
Andrew photographs for several rodeo committees, as well as our good friends at Xtreme Bulls Australia and he'll be at a few lead-in rodeos helping us document rodeo-road for our Top 15 competitors heading to the Ariat APRA NFR in Rockhampton from November 10-12.
If you're keen to catch the action in person and be there to see the 2022 Australian Champions of pro-rodeo announced, get yourself the best seat in the CQLX arena now by heading to www.rockhamptontickets.com.au
