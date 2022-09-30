Queensland Country Life
Official photographer Andrew Roberts captures thrills and spills at Ariat APRA National Finals Rodeo

By Amy Walker
September 30 2022 - 7:00am
Andrew Roberts is back as the APRA's official photographer for this year's Ariat APRA National Finals Rodeo - and with his ability to capture not just the thrills and the spills, but all the moments that tell the story of Australian pro-rodeo, you won't miss a thing if you follow along on Facebook at AriatAPRANationalFinalsRodeo.

