Georgie Somerset has retained the AgForce presidency for another three years.
The beef cattle producer from Durong in the South Burnett overcame the competition of AgForce Cattle Board president Will Wilson, Calliope Station, Calliope in what was a close result.
Ms Somerset has held the presidency since 2018 having previously served in various roles for AgForce since its inception, including vice-president/deputy chair and South-East Queensland regional director.
She had never been contested before.
She said she was proud to be able to continue to represent AgForce's 6500 members and thanked them for their support.
"It is more important than ever that agriculture is valued as we navigate global pressures, biosecurity threats to our industries, and a climate conscious community," she said.
"In order to do this, we need a strong industry organisation that can represent members effectively on issues beyond their individual control.
"Going forward, I am looking forward to serving our industry, and will continue to build connections between urban and rural Queensland.
"I am determined our members will be heard and I will represent every single one of them now and into the future."
In contesting the position, Mr Wilson forgo his cattle board presidency. He accepted the decision and said democracy had spoken.
"I thought the opportunity to move into the general role was timely and created an opportunity for change," he said.
"After a close election I am pleased to see the members have voted and allowed the leadership to move into an exciting future for Queensland producers of cane, cattle, grain, and sheep and wool.
"I have really enjoyed my time as an elected and hope we were able to make a positive change for cattle members.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to wish AgForce all the very best for the future.
"The organisation has a clear pathway to leadership and I wish Georgie Somerset the best in her future endeavours."
AgForce North Queensland cattle director Peter Hall will step into Mr Wilson's shoes as Cattle Board president.
The Cane Board also welcomed new leader Russell Hall (replacing Cane President Ricky Mio, who chose not to renominate), and AgForce's Southwest Sheep and Wool director Stephen Tully takes over as new Sheep and Wool Board president, replacing Mike Pratt (who also chose not to renominate).
Grains Board president Brendan Taylor will continue in the role.
TrueVote had been appointed to oversee the AgForce 2022 election process.
The elected representatives will take their positions at the next annual general meeting, which will be held in Mount Isa on November 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.