Georgie Somerset retains AgForce presidency after contest with Will Wilson

By Newsroom
Updated September 20 2022 - 12:03am, first published September 19 2022 - 11:54pm
AgForce president Georgie Somerset has held onto her position following the election process. Picture: QCL file

Georgie Somerset has retained the AgForce presidency for another three years.

