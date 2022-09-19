WESTERN Queensland's 77,747 hectare (192,117 acre) Baratria aggregation is back on the market, grassed up and ready for cattle.
Offered by the Teys family, the aggregation located between Longreach and Winton and bisected by the Landsborough Highway comprises of Baratria, Hartree and Clyde.
The aggregation is being sold through an expression of interest process, offered as a whole or as three individual properties.
Baratria is described as being 60,000ha of Mitchell/Flinders grass open downs country, with 8200ha of semi-open sweet pebbly boree, leopardwood, gidgee country, 2500ha of gidgee timbered broken gully country; 2050ha of heavy gidgee timbered areas and 500ha of range or escarpment country. There is also about 8500ha of heavily grassed channels and sweet light carrying claypans along about 116km of channels.
Marketing agent Tom Brodie, Brodie Agencies Livestock & Property, Winton, said an additional 3000-4000 cattle could be run on Baratria, in addition to the 3000 already on the currently lightly stocked property.
Improvements include three sets of steel cattle yards that are strategically positioned on the aggregation.
Baratria was last presented to the market in July 2020, but was withdrawn from sale because of on-going dry conditions at the time.
Baratria is being sold through an expression of interest process, closing on November 17.
Contact Tom Brodie, 0428 712 095, Brodie Agencies Livestock & Property, Winton.
