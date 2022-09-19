Queensland Country Life
Winton's grassed up Baratria aggregation back on the market

Updated September 19 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:30am
Western Queensland's 77,747 hectare Baratria aggregation is back on the market.

WESTERN Queensland's 77,747 hectare (192,117 acre) Baratria aggregation is back on the market, grassed up and ready for cattle.

