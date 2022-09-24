Valera Vale and Yanna Station are located in the Murweh Shire in CQ Qld, and are each close to 23,000ha. Valera Vale is mostly mixed scrub country and is well developed to buffel pastures. Yanna is one third buffel pasture and two-thirds soft mulga country. Yanna is a recent acquisition and is used as a heifer block for Valera Vale and as a drought reserve.