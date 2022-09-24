Queensland Country Life
Valera Vale Droughmasters growth continues

By Matt Sherrington
September 24 2022 - 7:00am
The Flynn family has been breeding since 1969. Pictured are some of the studs' next generation replacement heifers. Picture supplied.

Since commencing operations in 1969 the Flynn family, Valera Vale Droughtmasters, have expanded their holdings over the years providing them with the capacity to join close to 3000 breeders in a bull breeding herd spanning from the South East to the Central West of Queensland.

