A dam wall on Cubbie Station at Dirranbandi has collapsed, flooding paddocks and swamping hundreds of modules of picked cotton.
Sources have confirmed the unfolding situation at the irrigated property.
An aerial photo posted on Twitter last night, which has since been taken down, appeared to show a sea of yellow bales spread over the property.
It is unclear what caused the dam to collapse or how much water was released.
Cubbie Ag properties are located near Dirranbandi and St George in South West Queensland, with a total holding of 93,000 hectares and 22,000 hectares of irrigated cropping fields.
In February, Cubbie Ag announced that an agricultural fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management acquired the remaining 51 per cent stake in Cubbie Station, associated properties and cotton ginnery (Cubbie), bringing the fund's total ownership to 100 per cent.
Cubbie Ag has been contacted for comment.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
