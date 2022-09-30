An outstanding lineup of 109 impeccably selected bulls have been catalogued for the third annual CQ Invitational Droughtmaster Sale taking place at CQLX, Gracemere, from 10am on Monday, October 17.
Sale coordinator Nicole Mills, said a good mix of low to high content Droughtmaster bulls, suitable for use in all markets and in varying climatic conditions, have been catalogued by the 14 returning vendors for the 2022 sale.
"The offering consists of a diverse range of young sires, all with the uniform appeal of possessing good tropical coats, plenty of scale, and leg underneath them," Ms Mills said.
She said the consistent high quality genetics available at the sale sees prospective buyers make the journey from across large tracts of Queensland.
This interest was evident in the 2021 sale result, the first live auction, with the first sale being online only.
"Seeing 76 bulls sell for an average of $11,651, while topping at $50,000, was an excellent result.
"The vendors believe the overall quality of this year's draft is an improvement on the 2021 selection so hopes are high for an even better result being achieved."
This belief is supported by the exceptional seasonal conditions most of the vendors have experienced in the lead up to the sale.
"While some areas have received too much rain, causing preparation challenges, the bulls will all be in top condition on sale day."
Those who're unable to attend the sale in person can bid from home via the Stocklive online platform.
All bulls selected for the 2022 sale will be ready for inspection for the bull walk taking place from lunchtime on Sunday, October 16.
The vendors welcome all prospective buyers to join them for a complimentary breakfast at CQLX from 7:30am on the morning of the sale.
The catalogue can be viewed now on the sale website. Hard copy catalogues have already been sent out to those on the mailing list. The new website has a plethora of information to assist in your bull buying decisions on sale day.
"For their generous support I'd like to thank our sponsors: Bundaberg Molasses; Yapunyah Agri Services; Rural Bank; Milne Bros; Elders Insurance; Blue Ribbon Stockfeeds; Datamars; DLV Finance; and Central Isuzu Rockhampton.
"We'd also like to thank those who attend the sale this year, we hope you have great success with the bulls you purchase, and we look forward to seeing you at the 2023 sale."
For further enquiries please contact Elders sale agents Randall Spann, 0429 700 332, or Anthony Ball, 0428 275 499 and visit the sale website.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
