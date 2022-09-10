A total of 26 stud bulls sold for a top price of $22,000 to average $10,923, while a cow and calf package made to $16,000, and stud heifers sold to $7000 to average $4400 at the annual Power of Reds Angus sale, held at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Saturday.
The average for the bulls was a sharp increase on last year's result when 26 bulls averaged $9120.
Top priced honours went to Boonyouin Reality R29, the leading bull offered by Maryanne Kearney, Kingaroy.
He is a bull with plenty of bone and length, a sleek coat and great temperament, showing excellent weight for age.
He was selected for stud duties by the Dingle family, Redline Cattle Company, Eidsvold.
He is by Rosemullion Red Norton (ET) from a Boonyouin Harmony female.
He tipped the scales at 918 kilograms, has a IMF scan of 80 per cent, and scrotal circumference of 41cm.
The next best price was $20,000 for GK Red 38 Special S1 (AI) a growthy son the Canadian sire of Red Cockburn Assassin 624D, offered by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi and family of Dalby.
He was bought by Abroath Grazing, Mt Abundance, near Roma.
The top priced cow and calf unit was GK Red Magic Trinx 29 M19 (AI) offered by Heather Davies, Rosemullion Red Angus, Goomburra.
She sold with a bull calf at foot by Temania Red Label, and is four months in-calf to JWCR 3.
Five years ago, this stylish matron was donated by Kirrily Johnson-Issepi as a heifer in a Red Angus charity auction and was brought by Mrs Davies.
Her new owners are Julie, James and Lara Brophy of Jilibry, Meringandan West.
She will be one of three foundation females the Brophy's have selection for their newly registered Red Angus stud.
Mrs Brophy said they liked Red Magic Trinx due to her overall capacity and volume.
A total of 12 seme lots were sold to top at $675/package to average $260/package.
Chair of the sale committee, Stu Greenwood, Greenwood Park Red Angus, Felton, said they were happy with the overall sale average.
"The majority of the bulls went into commercial cattle herds for crossbreeding," Mr Greenwood said.
Selling agents Nutrien with Colby Ede and Jake Robinson sharing the microphone, and simulcast by Elite Livestock Auctions.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in next' weeks issue.
