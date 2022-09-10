Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Red Angus bulls average $10,923

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 10 2022 - 8:01am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Brimblecombe, Legacy Livestock, a sponsor of the sale, admires with top price bull Boonyouin Reality R29 who sold for $22,000, with vendor Maryanne Kearney. Picture: Helen Walker

A total of 26 stud bulls sold for a top price of $22,000 to average $10,923, while a cow and calf package made to $16,000, and stud heifers sold to $7000 to average $4400 at the annual Power of Reds Angus sale, held at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.