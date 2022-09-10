Court decision a warning to trustees

For the years in question, the trustee allocated the trust income to Mr and Mrs Owies, as well as to one of their children, Michael, but not Paul and Deborah. In 2019, all of the income was distributed to Mr Owies. The Court of Appeal found that the distributions made between 2015 and 2019 were voidable (but not void) on the basis that the distribution decisions were made with no real and genuine consideration of Paul and Deborah as beneficiaries of the trust. The Court of Appeal also made orders removing the trustee and appointing an independent trustee to control the trust.