Court decision a warning to trustees

Recent Victorian Court of Appeal decision a warning to trustees of discretionary trusts

By Kylie Wilson and Jessica Borg
September 10 2022 - 2:00am
In Owies v JJE Nominees Pty Ltd [2022] VSCA 142, the Victorian Court of Appeal has recently ordered the removal of a trustee from a family discretionary trust. The dispute involved two beneficiaries challenging distributions made by the trustee of the Owies Family Trust, a discretionary trust established by Mr and Mrs Owies in 1970. The trust held assets in excess of $23 million.

