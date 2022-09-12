Sexed semen - are you making the most of it?

Breeding experts Claus Langdahl, Senior Breeding Manager VikingHolstein, VikingGenetics and Peter Larson, Senior Breeding Manager VikingJersey, VikingGenetics with podcast host, Louise Rnn Svane.

This is branded content for Viking Genetics.



Here's a Podcast you should listen to...

Sexed semen is becoming increasingly popular amongst dairy farmers around the world. 2020 was another record breaking year with more doses sold worldwide than ever before.

The benefits of sexed semen include an up to 90 per cent chance of a heifer calf from your best females and fewer unwanted bull calves. But what do you need to be aware of when using sexed semen in your herd? And how do you make the most of this innovative technology?

Don't miss out on this Podcast - listen now

To give us the best tips and insights into sexed semen, we've invited two breeding experts to share their best tips on how you can optimise your dairy business with sexed semen. They present the latest tools for a better breeding strategy-and predict an interesting future for the sexed semen technology.

Hear Claus Langdahl, Senior Breeding Manager VikingHolstein, VikingGenetics and Peter Larson, Senior Breeding Manager VikingJersey, VikingGenetics as they present the latest tools for a better breeding strategy-and predict an interesting future for the sexed semen technology.

Get an insight into the future of cattle breeding. Learn from experts in beef and dairy farming. Listen to The BreedCast-your podcast series on innovative breeding.

Don't miss this Podcast and the rest in the series. Just click on the image below.

Listen to all over episodes here.

Are you running out of time to read all the stories and tips on innovative cattle breeding? How about taking the latest news with you wherever you go-right in your ears?