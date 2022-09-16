Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Free

Get on top of problem plant

By Future Beef
September 16 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are three commonly found toxic Pimelea species that can cause significant economic losses to cattle production if not managed effectively:

Producers should keep an eye out for Pimelea following cooler temperatures and winter rain across south and south-west Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.