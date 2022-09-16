Producers should keep an eye out for Pimelea following cooler temperatures and winter rain across south and south-west Queensland.
There are three commonly found toxic Pimelea species that can cause significant economic losses to production if not managed effectively.
These are Pimelea elongata, Pimelea simplex and Pimelea trichostachya.
Impacts on production start to occur when pastures are not readily available, or when Pimelea grows within pastures.
It is important to be on the front foot with management. Understanding the species on your property is a useful first step.
Cattle do not generally consume Pimelea when it is green, as the plant releases a strong odour.
When the plant dries off, this odour disappears.
Then flowers and seed heads, which contain large levels of the toxin, can easily be mistakenly consumed in pastures.
Pimelea can also be consumed by cattle through ingestion of soil or water containing fragments or seeds and inhalation of dried fragments.
Be on the front foot by understanding your pastures and cattle. Introduced animals are found to be more susceptible. Identification of Pimelea species and its impacts to cattle can allow for effective management options.
There is currently an Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) Minor use permit (#13549) for spraying small areas of Pimelea.
Other management options include strategic grazing and removal of animals from paddocks when there is risk of significant consumption of Pimelea plants.
Pimelea poisoning, otherwise be known as St George or Maree disease, can occur with excessive consumption.
It can happen at all stages of cattle growth.
Typical signs of poisoning in cattle are:
All classes of animals can suffer, and it is more likely to occur in cattle that are new to the area - probably because they have no built-up rumen microflora to assist in detoxifying the poison in the plants and are uneducated about its toxicity.
When visual signs of Pimelea poisoning are observed, remove stock and get them onto quality, non-Pimelea infested pastures.
This can assist in recovery if impacts have not gone too far. Do not push affected animals, but try to move them slowly.
More information about Pimelea can be found at www.futurebeef.com.au.
This article was produced by FutureBeef-a collaboration between Meat & Livestock Australia and the Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australian agriculture departments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.