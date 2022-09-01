A persistent buyer picked up about one-third of the Big S sale catalogue at the Allora Showgrounds on Thursday.
Hubbard Pastoral Co at Hannaford purchased 11 of the 36 bulls offered.
Overall, 29 bulls sold to average $7896 and top at $14,000, four from four heifers sold to average $6000 and top at $6500, and three of three cow and calf units sold to average $7333 and top at $9000.
Top-price bull Rose Oak Sharp Shooter was offered by Luke and Tanya Hoare of Rose Oak, Flagstone Creek, and purchased by Alan and Kelly Walker at Bell.
Equal second top price were Rose Hill Rhys, who was purchased by GM Kroll, Chinchilla for $12,000, and Rose Oak Shotgun purchased by Hubbard Pastoral.
More to come.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
