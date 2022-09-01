A 77-year-old man has died following a tractor rollover at a private property in Willow Vale at 1:45pm this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a serious incident involving a tractor on Baileys Mountain Road south of Brisbane earlier today.
The man passed away as a result of his injuries.
Queensland Police Service have confirmed a report will now be prepared for the coroner and the Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating the incident.
