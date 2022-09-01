Queensland Country Life
Updated

A 77-year-old man has died following a tractor rollover at a private property in Willow Vale

By Newsroom
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:59am, first published 5:30am
Emergency services are currently attending a serious tractor incident at a Willow Vale property. Picture by Shutterstock.

A 77-year-old man has died following a tractor rollover at a private property in Willow Vale at 1:45pm this afternoon.

