A quality line of 204 steers were yarded at the George ad Fuhrmann 11th annual Warwick bullock and steer show and sale at the Warwick Saleyards on Thursday.
The champion and reserve pen of steers was awarded to Wickham Cattle Company. Killarney.
All Wickham's steers were vendor bred, and the champion Angus pen went onto to sell for 463c/kg. With a weight of 709 kilograms to return $3449/head.
The reserve champion pen were also vendor-bred Simental cross steers which sold for 447c/kg. With a weight of 707kgs, they returned $3160/head.
The champion pen of feeder steers were a pen of Angus steers offered by Allora district cattleman, Andrew Sparksman.
Weighing 409kgs, these steers sold for 602c/kg to return $2463.
Judges officiating were John Norris, JBS Australia, who judged the heavy feeder classes, while Bronson McLay of Whyalla Beef handled the feeder classes.
Both judges agreed it was a wonderful line of cattle they were asked to assess.
Mr Norris he was visualising the cattle on the hook, and was looking for weight for age.
"My grassed-fed winners were done just right and they are ideal for the Japanese market," he said.
Mr McLay said he too, was looking for evenness of cattle and fat cover.
George & Fuhrmann Warwick livestock sales director Matthew Grayson said the vendors were to be congratulated on a great showing of cattle, with every year of the show and sale going from strength to strength in quality.
He said the district lacked an oats crop this winter, but all grass-fed cattle were well finished and presented.
The top priced pen on the day was a line of Charolais steers offered by the Haynes family of Greenlands, near Stanthorpe.
The Haynes steers topped the money at $3491/head, selling to 44c/kg with a weight of 709kgs.
Overall the 204 head averaged $2467/head.
