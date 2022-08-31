Queensland Country Life
Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative is calling for state government action on its recycled water scheme

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
August 31 2022 - 9:00pm
The Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative wants the state government to help get its recycled water scheme off the ground. Picture Brandon Long

Irrigated growers and councils from Queensland's 'salad bowl' are calling on the state government to release untapped recycled water for a scheme that could generate $300 million for the economy and ensure water and food security.

