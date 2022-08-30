Due to a shortage of skilled workers in the shearing industry, Karen Huskisson of Wattle Downs, near The Gums has put a team of green young guns together to help get her 1600 ewes shorn.
Ms Huskisson said apart from two professional shearers, the rest of the team were from around the district and are green hands.
Advertisement
She said she even mustered the support of her 90 year old father Bill, a qualified wool classer, to sit at the end of the classing table and direct how the wool should be sorted.
Bill is being assisted by one of their workers Graham Tischart.
"Graham is handy on the classing table and he has been overseeing the young ones helping throw the fleeces," she said.
"We gave Ashley Brown, who has done some sheep week with me previously, a quick introduction as the shed hand and work the wool roller, while Will Wakefield leaned the ropes on the presser. "
As well, 15year old Tara local, Rhys Frauenfelder, is helping with the penning up of the ewes, and picking up the fleeces.
Rhys said it was great experience and an opportunity to work with the shearers.
He attends the nearby Chinchilla State High School and was granted time off school, so long as he completed his school work and assessments at night.
"I am really enjoying it as it is a natural progression as I have worked doing drenching and mustering," Rhys said.
"I have really enjoyed watching the shearer's work and have decided that is what I want to do too, once I leave school."
Ms Huskisson said together they are pushing through 200 ewes a day and will cut out next Monday, and she is expecting to cut 80 bales of wool.
"The team is doing a fantastic job," she said.
"We have another 1600 weaners to shear in October," she said.
To address the worker's shortage Ms Huskisson was hoping to organise a shearing school during September.
"While AWI has placed a big focus on shearing training it is currently impossible to get a shearer trainer, so the school has been put on hold," she said.
"We are desperately short of shearers and shed hands, and as growers we need to get as many young people in the industry to keep it going."
According to national wool harvesting training and career development for AWI, Craig French, it is doing everything possible for the wool harvesting industry in Queensland.
Advertisement
"AWI has a number of contracted trainers in Queensland who are all extremely busy with peak demands for shearing and in shed training through the spring," he said.
"It is worth noting we generally require 10-12 participants to run a novice shearing school and depending on the location and time of year that can take weeks to organise.
He said AWI held a novice shearing school and backed it up with an improver level shearing school at Barcaldine QLD in June/July.
"AWI is collaborating with Blue Light Shearing and there is a Blue Light Shearing school in Charleville next week for 12 participants," Mr French said.
"A well, AWI is starting one day workshop for years 9 and 10 students to highlight the pathway to the shearing sheds and have a practical day for the students to understand and appreciate the various roles in wool harvesting," Mr French said.
"I attended the careers day at Longreach in early August to engage with high school students and teachers and highlight the good pay and opportunities available as a shearer or a wool handler .
Advertisement
"AWI initiated a QLD Wool Training Advisory Group committee which had its first meeting back in July.
"AgForce member Mike Pratt chairs the group and we believe this committee will assist with training, engaging a more sustainable workforce and improving the facilities to assist in the attraction and retention of wool harvesting staff."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.