Green guns doing a fantastic job at Wattle Downs

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
August 30 2022 - 9:00am
Rhys Frauenfelder assist shearer Keith O'Toole with a fleece and said he jumped at the chance to learn more about the sheep industry. Picture Chantahl Stedman.

Due to a shortage of skilled workers in the shearing industry, Karen Huskisson of Wattle Downs, near The Gums has put a team of green young guns together to help get her 1600 ewes shorn.

